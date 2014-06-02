An interview with Ron Arad

Would you say there is globalization in design?

RA: Well, there is. You know, the world is small. People talk about British design, Israeli design, Spanish design… But it’s not football. You’re not running around with flags. I’m interested in individuals. They can be from Spain, from Catalonia [laughter]… Yes, when you grow up, you grow up in a place, a language, and a culture, which helps, but you have to claim freedom from it.

Let’s talk about materials. Your experience in materials is wide, versatile, and very innovative. Often the material itself becomes the concept. What comes first, the concept or the material?

RA: It’s a two-way thing. Sometimes you see materials and processes and you think: “What can I do with it? This is so amazing. What shall we do with it.” Even this morning, during my visit to the amazing city you have here that is all about materials and processes, my mind went: “What can I do, what can we do…” Sometimes you have an idea and you think: “What will be the best material to use? What will be the best process? Who will be the best fabricator?” Which in a way is why we’re here. We designed the part that we’re going to use before I knew the word ‘Dekton.’ You designed it before I knew of your existence. And with a little research, we found ourselves here. And now we’re here and seeing what we can do, and it will mean that we can do other stuff that we haven’t done yet, that we don’t know about. So it’s a two-way thing.

Let’s talk about Spain. This country you are in right now! You have been here several times. You built the seventh floor of Hotel Puerta América in Madrid. And for your recent exhibition at Ivorypress. What is your relationship with this country? How have you found working here in Spain?

RA: I also had a really nice exhibition on the Ramblas, in Barcelona, because I had won some award. But Spain is also my favorite place for holidays. I’m a neighbor here, I go to Formentera. It was introduced to me by Javier Mariscal many years ago. We did an exhibition to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Pompidou Center. They chose ten designers to represent all the different directions of design. I represented ruinism because I was playing with concrete that I broke, don’t ask me why. Mariscal and I were the youngest. There were all sorts of Mendinis… We had no choice, we became very good friends because we were the little boys. And then Mariscal started charming us and pulling us to Barcelona, Formentera… He did a very good job.